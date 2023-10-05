Peachtree Corners updates definitions for sex shops

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
33 minutes ago
Peachtree Corners recently amended city code to revise the definition of “sexual device shop.”

The new definition means a commercial establishment where more than 100 sexual devices are regularly made available for sale or rental or “where sexual devices are regularly made available for sale or rental and the establishment regularly gives special prominence to sexual devices (e.g. by using lighted display cases for sexual devices, having a room or discrete area of the establishment significantly devoted to sexual devices, positioning sexual devices near cash registers or similar points of sale, hosting events focused on sexual devices, or holding itself out to the public as a place that focuses on sexual devices).”

