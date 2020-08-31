Peachtree Corners unveils first of six button sculptures

Button Art, Inc. is a nonprofit created to further the love of art in the county. The project was inspired by Button Gwinnett, the county’s namesake. Local artist, Lance Campbell designed the artwork for Peachtree Corners’ six sculptures which are among 200 that will be placed throughout the county.

Each button sculpture in Peachtree Corners will depict a theme based on the area of town in which it is located. The city’s first sculpture features a friendly looking robot walking a robotic dog, a nod to the many high-tech businesses located within Technology Park.