Peachtree Corners to open sprawling new playground

It’s not a competition, but it might look that way. The new playground currently being installed at the Peachtree Corners Town Center is easily the largest among nearby cities at an expansive 24,000 square feet, give or take.
Set to open later this month, the city shared that the project includes several state-of-the art play features including an artificial rubberized surface with pervious materials for drainage management that also allows for easy wheelchair access.
“We are excited to be able to open the new Town Center playground to our families and residents. This facility will provide an inclusive, innovative and safe area for our children to play,” said Peachtree Corners Mayor Mike Mason.
While parents should always be keeping a watchful eye, surfaces are tested to accommodate falls from up to 12 feet high. The materials used promise a “vibrant and durable surface” that will withstand weather extremes and active use.
Peachtree Corners’ new playground offers a “We-Go-Swing” designed for children and adults of all ages and abilities that encourages multiple users to work together to swing. Unlike other special needs swings, this one does not need to be segregated from the rest of the play space, surrounded by a fence or locked when not in use. The ADA compliant design allows for wheelchairs to roll-on easily and does not require transfer out of the wheelchair to be used.
Other special features include a hillside embankment roller slide that eliminates static electric build-up so that children with cochlear implants can use the slide without fear of static electricity discharging into their hearing device. Wheelchair-bound youth can easily access the slide and an exit bench provides a place for a child to rest while their friends bring them their mobility device.
For the child who might become overstimulated by the playground, a 36″ diameter lounge spinner provides a sheltered space for decompression/regulation. The semi-enclosed seat can accommodate both parent and child to enjoy together.
“Included in the playground is a custom Quantis piece and a custom Peachtree Corners Bridge piece that will set this play area apart from all others. We believe that this playground will be a fantastic representation of our city and our mission to be innovative and remarkable,” added Mason.
The Quantis piece is a unique climbing feature for ages 5 to 12 with overhead netting and various climbing surfaces. Peachtree Corners is just the third city in the U.S. to have a Quantis structure installed.
Final cost of the new playground is still unknown, but the city anticipates it will come in under its $2 million budget. When it opens, families can enjoy the playground from dawn to dusk.
