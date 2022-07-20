Peachtree Corners to open sprawling new playground

Other special features include a hillside embankment roller slide that eliminates static electric build-up so that children with cochlear implants can use the slide without fear of static electricity discharging into their hearing device. Wheelchair-bound youth can easily access the slide and an exit bench provides a place for a child to rest while their friends bring them their mobility device.

For the child who might become overstimulated by the playground, a 36″ diameter lounge spinner provides a sheltered space for decompression/regulation. The semi-enclosed seat can accommodate both parent and child to enjoy together.

“Included in the playground is a custom Quantis piece and a custom Peachtree Corners Bridge piece that will set this play area apart from all others. We believe that this playground will be a fantastic representation of our city and our mission to be innovative and remarkable,” added Mason.

The Quantis piece is a unique climbing feature for ages 5 to 12 with overhead netting and various climbing surfaces. Peachtree Corners is just the third city in the U.S. to have a Quantis structure installed.

Final cost of the new playground is still unknown, but the city anticipates it will come in under its $2 million budget. When it opens, families can enjoy the playground from dawn to dusk.