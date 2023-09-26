Peachtree Corners to host Sci-Fi film festival

Credit: City of Peachtree Corners

Credit: City of Peachtree Corners

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
29 minutes ago
X

Peachtree Corners will be the cinematic home to the 2023 Atlanta Sci-Fi Film Festival Oct. 6-8 at CMX CinèBistro at the city’s Town Center.

The festival showcases an array of established and emerging visionary artists from diverse backgrounds. This year’s festival will feature the best sci-fi films created by Georgia’s talented filmmakers and artists from all over the world. Sci-fi creatives will go head-to-head competing for cash and prizes in the following categories: General Live Action, Animated Sci-fi and Afrofuturism.

There is limited seating available in the theaters, but all outdoor festivities are open to the public. Events are free but registration is required at http://www.ascifff.com/.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Tyler Estep

DeKalb commissioners approve funding to tackle court, eviction backlogs3h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Parents allege hospital mistakes led to son’s escape, and untimely death
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘Our country is counting on you,’ VP Harris tells students at Atlanta event
1h ago

State reduces foster children staying in hotels, offices to zero — for a night
3h ago

State reduces foster children staying in hotels, offices to zero — for a night
3h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Fulton DA prosecuting Trump, Young Thug says her family has been threatened
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Suwanee

Suwanee releases millage rate/budget documents
New interchange coming to I-85 at McGinnis Ferry Road in Suwanee
Students from 5 schools chosen as Lawrenceville Legacy Leaders
Featured

Credit: AP

Carter presidential library moves birthday plans amid shutdown threat
1h ago
What a government shutdown could mean in Georgia
6h ago
Atlanta reaches 100 homicides; pace is lower than last year
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top