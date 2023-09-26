Peachtree Corners to host Sci-Fi film festival

Peachtree Corners will be the cinematic home to the 2023 Atlanta Sci-Fi Film Festival Oct. 6-8 at CMX CinèBistro at the city’s Town Center.

The festival showcases an array of established and emerging visionary artists from diverse backgrounds. This year’s festival will feature the best sci-fi films created by Georgia’s talented filmmakers and artists from all over the world. Sci-fi creatives will go head-to-head competing for cash and prizes in the following categories: General Live Action, Animated Sci-fi and Afrofuturism.

There is limited seating available in the theaters, but all outdoor festivities are open to the public. Events are free but registration is required at http://www.ascifff.com/.