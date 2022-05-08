ajc logo
X

Peachtree Corners to hold Forum town hall

The United Peachtree Corners Civic Association will host a town hall 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 18 to discuss the vision for The Forum shopping center. (Courtesy North American Properties)

caption arrowCaption
The United Peachtree Corners Civic Association will host a town hall 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 18 to discuss the vision for The Forum shopping center. (Courtesy North American Properties)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
14 minutes ago

Residents in Peachtree Corners are anxiously awaiting news of what North American Properties is planning after their recent acquisition of The Forum shopping center. A first glimpse will be available when the United Peachtree Corners Civic Association hosts a town hall meeting 7 to 9 p.m. May 18 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 5575 Peachtree Parkway.

NAP has been responsible for Avalon in Alpharetta, both Atlantic Station and Colony Square in Midtown, and Avenue East Cobb in Marietta.

While NAP is responsible for creating Avalon from start to finish, they also have a successful track record with the redevelopment of Atlantic Station and Avenue East Cobb.

Representatives from NAP will be on hand at the town hall to discuss their vision for The Forum and take questions from residents.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Suwanee approves median project
Comment period open for Sugar Hill multi-family residential watershed disturbance
Lawrenceville makes financial records easy to access on website
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top