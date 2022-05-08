Peachtree Corners to hold Forum town hall

Residents in Peachtree Corners are anxiously awaiting news of what North American Properties is planning after their recent acquisition of The Forum shopping center. A first glimpse will be available when the United Peachtree Corners Civic Association hosts a town hall meeting 7 to 9 p.m. May 18 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 5575 Peachtree Parkway.
NAP has been responsible for Avalon in Alpharetta, both Atlantic Station and Colony Square in Midtown, and Avenue East Cobb in Marietta.
While NAP is responsible for creating Avalon from start to finish, they also have a successful track record with the redevelopment of Atlantic Station and Avenue East Cobb.
Representatives from NAP will be on hand at the town hall to discuss their vision for The Forum and take questions from residents.
About the Author