Peachtree Corners set to install 25 security cameras throughout city

The new cameras are solar-powered and will be mounted on 10-foot poles. Each will be positioned at locations selected by the GCPD to collect data from vehicles entering the city. Collected data will only be accessed by the GCPD. The city will not access the data, and data will only be stored for 30 days.

Peachtree Corners reports relatively low crime rates, however, with state and county roads running through the city that carry over 150,000 vehicles daily, city leaders felt the additional crime-fighting tool could make the city safer.