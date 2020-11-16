X

Peachtree Corners set to install 25 security cameras throughout city

Map shows the location of 25 license plate reader cameras to be installed along Peachtree Corners' main thoroughfares. (Courtesy City of Peachtree Corners)
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Peachtree Corners City Council recently approved a contract for 25 license plate reader cameras to be installed along the city’s main thoroughfares. Information collected by the cameras will assist the Gwinnett County Police Department in solving cases involving stolen vehicles, entering autos, thefts, property damage and more.

The new cameras are solar-powered and will be mounted on 10-foot poles. Each will be positioned at locations selected by the GCPD to collect data from vehicles entering the city. Collected data will only be accessed by the GCPD. The city will not access the data, and data will only be stored for 30 days.

Peachtree Corners reports relatively low crime rates, however, with state and county roads running through the city that carry over 150,000 vehicles daily, city leaders felt the additional crime-fighting tool could make the city safer.

Each camera is leased for $2,500, with the cost anticipated in the city’s 2020-21 budget.

Additional information: www.peachtreecornersga.gov. Questions: Brian Johnson at 678-691-1200.

