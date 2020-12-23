Peachtree Corners selects redevelopment authority members

The Redevelopment Authority can plan, administer and implement redevelopment and community improvement projects as well as assist in identifying and obtaining public funding for industrial, commercial or residential improvements or expansion projects.

Members of the authority are Peachtree Corners residents with backgrounds as attorneys, real estate professionals, educators and engineers. The members come from all geographic areas of the city and include a mixture of different races and genders. Councilmember Phil Sadd and Mayor Pro Tem Weare Gratwick will serve as ex-officio non-voting members.