Peachtree Corners seeks comment on Holcomb Bridge, Spalding intersection

The goal of the project is to improve traffic flow, relieve congestion, and reduce delays at the intersection. Ga. 140/Holcomb Bridge Road serves as a major commercial corridor but traffic turning left at Spalding Drive is causing traffic delays in the area. Traffic volume is expected to increase over time resulting in even more delays.

The proposed $2.7 million project would remove the dedicated left-turn lanes along Spalding Drive at the intersection of Ga. 140/Holcomb Bridge Road and would reroute those left turn movements to existing signalized intersections with Ga. 140/Holcomb Bridge Road along River Exchange Drive and Wetherburn Way.