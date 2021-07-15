Peachtree Corners seeks comment on Holcomb Bridge, Spalding intersection

The Gwinnett DOT along with the Georgia DOT, Sandy Springs, and Peachtree Corners will hold a virtual public information open house on the Ga. 140/Holcomb Bridge Road at Spalding Drive intersection improvement project.
The goal of the project is to improve traffic flow, relieve congestion, and reduce delays at the intersection. Ga. 140/Holcomb Bridge Road serves as a major commercial corridor but traffic turning left at Spalding Drive is causing traffic delays in the area. Traffic volume is expected to increase over time resulting in even more delays.
The proposed $2.7 million project would remove the dedicated left-turn lanes along Spalding Drive at the intersection of Ga. 140/Holcomb Bridge Road and would reroute those left turn movements to existing signalized intersections with Ga. 140/Holcomb Bridge Road along River Exchange Drive and Wetherburn Way.
This would require the modification of the adjacent intersections at Wetherburn Way and Holcomb Bridge Road, Wetherburn Way and Spalding Drive, and River Exchange Drive and S.R. 140/Holcomb Bridge Road.
Details: www.tinyurl.com/GA140atSpalding; scroll to bottom to provide feedback by Aug. 7.