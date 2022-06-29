ajc logo
X

Peachtree Corners says no to mixed-use on Peachtree Parkway

Peachtree Corners recently denied a request to rezone 15.69 acres for a new mixed-use development at Peachtree Parkway and Spalding Drive. (Courtesy City of Peachtree Corners)

Combined ShapeCaption
Peachtree Corners recently denied a request to rezone 15.69 acres for a new mixed-use development at Peachtree Parkway and Spalding Drive. (Courtesy City of Peachtree Corners)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
34 minutes ago

The Peachtree Corners City Council recently denied a request to rezone 15.69 acres for a new mixed-use development at Peachtree Parkway and Spalding Drive.

The proposed development would have encompassed an existing six-story office building on the property along with new construction of five multi-family buildings with a total of 251 one- and two-bedroom rental units. The plan also called for about 9,000 square feet of retail space and a host of amenities that would be open to the public including a dog park, food truck pavilion and outdoor lawn for games and entertainment.

Brand Properties, the developer, also shared plans to extend pathways to the trail connection going through Technology Park. An initial program would have also provided a 25% rental discount on 10 units for any Gwinnett or Peachtree Corners EMTs, police, fire, school teachers or government employees.

The council’s vote to deny appeared largely due to concerns over access points to the property from Spalding Drive. It was not clear if the project might be revisited in the future.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Elections investigation focuses on alleged breach in South Georgia6h ago
Dejounte Murray would be great for Hawks at right trade price
22h ago
Local golf: Georgia Tech’s Aidan Kramer wins Rice Planters Amateur
3h ago
COVID-19 outbreak disrupts summer program for gifted Georgia students
2h ago
COVID-19 outbreak disrupts summer program for gifted Georgia students
2h ago
Henry County chairwoman gets restraining order against resident
The Latest
First section of Sugar Hill Greenway opens
Snellville approves $14.69 million budget
Lawrenceville looking for new police chief
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top