Peachtree Corners says no to mixed-use on Peachtree Parkway

The proposed development would have encompassed an existing six-story office building on the property along with new construction of five multi-family buildings with a total of 251 one- and two-bedroom rental units. The plan also called for about 9,000 square feet of retail space and a host of amenities that would be open to the public including a dog park, food truck pavilion and outdoor lawn for games and entertainment.

Brand Properties, the developer, also shared plans to extend pathways to the trail connection going through Technology Park. An initial program would have also provided a 25% rental discount on 10 units for any Gwinnett or Peachtree Corners EMTs, police, fire, school teachers or government employees.