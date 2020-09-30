Peachtree Corners receives award for finance reporting

Peachtree Corners' Finance Department recently received a certificate for achievement for excellence in financial reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association for its 2019 financial year-end comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR). This honor shows the city’s commitment to providing transparency and full disclosure in its annual report. It is the city’s second year in receiving the award.
“We are pleased to again receive this honor,” said City Manager Brian Johnson. “Our finance department is to be commended for this achievement as it is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting.”
The city’s Finance Department produces the CAFR each year and works with independent auditors to verify the city’s financial data. The CAFR is judged by an impartial panel to meet the highest standards of the program.
The Government Finance Officers Association, based in Chicago, is a non-profit professional association serving approximately 17,500 government finance professionals. It serves the member organization by advancing uniform standards and procedures in financial management for governments and assisting with professional development for public finance managers.