Peachtree Corners offers veterans monument pavers

Families looking for a meaningful gift for the veteran in their family might consider purchasing an engraved paver to be placed at the Peachtree Corners Veterans Monument.
The Peachtree Corners Veterans Monument Association is taking orders now for brick pavers to be installed in the spring. Purchases made now will receive a certificate to put under the tree.
The monument, located at the city’s Town Center, honors all military Veterans past, present and future for their service to the United States of America and its citizens.
Information: www.brickmarkersusa.com/donors/peachtree.html.
Questions: Bob Ballagh at bob.ballagh@comcast.net.