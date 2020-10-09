Peachtree Corners mayor to serve on Gwinnett Chamber Board

“Your commitment as a member of the Board enhances the ability of the Chamber to continue its high-quality services and programs that assist in promoting and sustaining a pro-business environment in Gwinnett,” said Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce Chair Elect Doug Jenkins.

“It is an honor to have been selected to serve as a member of this prestigious board,” said Mayor Mason. “The Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce has always played a key role in the development of our great county. Our greatest strength is our membership and together we will continue to focus on ensuring Gwinnett County remains a strong economic leader.”