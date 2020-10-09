X

Peachtree Corners mayor to serve on Gwinnett Chamber Board

The Gwinnett Chamber has selected Peachtree Corners Mayor Mike Mason as a chairman’s appointee to serve as a member of its board of directors for a one-year term beginning January 2021.

Credit:

Credit:

Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Gwinnett Chamber has selected Peachtree Corners Mayor Mike Mason as a chairman’s appointee to serve as a member of its board of directors for a one-year term beginning January 2021. Board members provide leadership and are responsible for directing and upholding the mission and goals of the Gwinnett Chamber and Partnership Gwinnett.

“Your commitment as a member of the Board enhances the ability of the Chamber to continue its high-quality services and programs that assist in promoting and sustaining a pro-business environment in Gwinnett,” said Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce Chair Elect Doug Jenkins.

“It is an honor to have been selected to serve as a member of this prestigious board,” said Mayor Mason. “The Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce has always played a key role in the development of our great county. Our greatest strength is our membership and together we will continue to focus on ensuring Gwinnett County remains a strong economic leader.”

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.