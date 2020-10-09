Peachtree Corners mayor to serve on Gwinnett Chamber Board

The Gwinnett Chamber has selected Peachtree Corners Mayor Mike Mason as a chairman’s appointee to serve as a member of its board of directors for a one-year term beginning January 2021. Board members provide leadership and are responsible for directing and upholding the mission and goals of the Gwinnett Chamber and Partnership Gwinnett.
“Your commitment as a member of the Board enhances the ability of the Chamber to continue its high-quality services and programs that assist in promoting and sustaining a pro-business environment in Gwinnett,” said Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce Chair Elect Doug Jenkins.
“It is an honor to have been selected to serve as a member of this prestigious board,” said Mayor Mason. “The Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce has always played a key role in the development of our great county. Our greatest strength is our membership and together we will continue to focus on ensuring Gwinnett County remains a strong economic leader.”