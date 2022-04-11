Peachtree Corners mayor presents during 2022 Smart City Summit and Expo

In March, Peachtree Corners Mayor Mike Mason joined mayors and city leaders from across the globe as a virtual presenter at the Mayor’s Summit and Panel Discussion during the 2022 Smart City Summit and Expo being held in Taipei, Taiwan.
Mayor Mason was one of 21 city leaders invited to present at the event. The subsequent panel discussion included leaders from about 30 countries around the world.
Every year, the Smart City Mayors’ Summit gathers municipal leaders to share and exchange insights on the latest governmental strategies and trends in smart cities.
According to Peachtree Corners, this year’s theme of SCSE: Digital Transformation Takes Smart Cities to New Heights, included roundtable topics “How do cities respond to the “New Normal” with digital transformation?” and “In face of the “New Normal” in pandemic era, what role do city governments play in driving the city’s digital transformation?”
