Peachtree Corners makes changes to home-based business regulations

Previously, the ordinance stated home businesses could not involve group instruction, but that condition has been struck from the rules. Even so, home businesses must be conducted entirely inside the home or garage. Changes to the regulations also restrict parking to no more than six additional vehicle “trips per day and all parking shall be accommodated on the property.”

Home businesses cannot use noisy machinery or equipment or generate smoke, odor, vibration, electrical interference, or any other time of emission that creates a nuisance to the neighborhood. And of course, hazardous or explosive materials are forbidden.