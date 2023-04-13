X

Peachtree Corners makes changes to home-based business regulations

Credit: Pixabay

Credit: Pixabay

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
29 minutes ago

The Peachtree Corners City Council recently approved changes to the city ordinance governing home-based businesses.

Previously, the ordinance stated home businesses could not involve group instruction, but that condition has been struck from the rules. Even so, home businesses must be conducted entirely inside the home or garage. Changes to the regulations also restrict parking to no more than six additional vehicle “trips per day and all parking shall be accommodated on the property.”

Home businesses cannot use noisy machinery or equipment or generate smoke, odor, vibration, electrical interference, or any other time of emission that creates a nuisance to the neighborhood. And of course, hazardous or explosive materials are forbidden.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

DA offers plea deal to ex-Milton basketball players charged in fatal shooting7h ago

Ex-Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill to be imprisoned in Arkansas in May
7h ago

Credit: Jeremy Redmon

Family seeks action after deceased Fulton inmate found covered in bed bugs
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things to know about Georgia Tech’s spring game
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things to know about Georgia Tech’s spring game
3h ago

Jamie Foxx hospitalized in Atlanta for unspecified medical condition
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Public comment accepted on Gwinnett water resources project
Lawrenceville accepting applications for Legacy Leaders program
Peachtree Corners says no to car wash on Medlock Bridge
Featured

Credit: AP

Supreme Court won't block $6B student debt relief settlement
2h ago
Georgia Tech’s Buzz wins best mascot at the NCA and NDA championship
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: plant sales, arts festivals and more
5h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top