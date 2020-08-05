Peachtree Corners improving street surfaces

Peachtree Corners has scheduled resurfacing for streets in four subdivisions along with Technology Park. Neighborhoods on the list for paving include Ivy Mill, Scotts Mill, Wildwood Farms, Peachtree Station and Technology Park.
The majority of resurfacing is paid by the city using SPLOST funds. Street resurfacing in Peachtree Station is a Gwinnett Department of Transportation project.
View and interactive map and list of street names included in each neighborhood here: www.tinyurl.com/PCornersStreetPaving.
The city’s Department of Public Works manages improvement programs including survey, engineering, and construction projects that are funded by SPLOST, GDOT and Federal grants. Examples include intersection improvements, sidewalk and pedestrian projects, traffic signal improvements, safety upgrades for vehicles and pedestrians, and street resurfacing.
Questions: Email publicworks@peachtreecornersga.gov or call City Hall at 678-691-1200.