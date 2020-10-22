Peachtree Corners helps residents save on cost of flood insurance

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funded program credits government agencies for efforts that go above and beyond standard flood protection for property owners.

The floodplain management activities implemented by Peachtree Corners qualifies property owners for savings on flood insurance for National Flood Insurance Programs (NFIP) policies issued or renewed in Special Flood Hazard Areas. The city is already looking at additional program enhancements that will provide even more discounts in the future.