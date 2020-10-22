Peachtree Corners helps residents save on cost of flood insurance

Residents of Peachtree Corners can receive a 10% discount on flood insurance premiums thanks to the city’s enrollment in the Community Rating System program.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funded program credits government agencies for efforts that go above and beyond standard flood protection for property owners.
The floodplain management activities implemented by Peachtree Corners qualifies property owners for savings on flood insurance for National Flood Insurance Programs (NFIP) policies issued or renewed in Special Flood Hazard Areas. The city is already looking at additional program enhancements that will provide even more discounts in the future.
Property owners can review the flood zone map information at www.tinyurl.com/PCFloodPlain
or by visiting the public works department at City Hall, 310 Technology Pkwy.