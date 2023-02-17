Peachtree Corners Festival returns in September

Last year the Peachtree Corners Festival coincided with the city’s 10-year anniversary and was held on a sizzling hot Fourth of July weekend. The annual event returns this year, to hopefully cooler temps, Sept. 23-24 and will honor its founder and First Lady of Peachtree Corners, Debbie Mason.
The festival includes arts/crafts vendors, food, activities for children, live music and a classic car show in the Town Green area, 5140 Town Center Blvd. Free admission and free nearby parking.
Vendors, sponsors and volunteers are needed: www.peachtreecornersfestival.com.
Donations are also being accepted in support of the festival to honor Mason’s memory. Information on how to donate is located on the same website. Mason’s family will be notified of your memorial gift. All gifts are tax-deductible.
