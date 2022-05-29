ajc logo
X

Peachtree Corners entrepreneur keeping Veterans’ stories alive

After interviewing Tony Kimbrough, CEO of the Veterans Empowerment Organization, for the Witness to War Foundation, Insight Sourcing Group and SpendHQ made a $20,000 donation to the VEO, which assists homeless Veterans. L-R: Martin Madert (Witness to War Interviewer), Emily Carley (WTW Director), Tony Kimbrough (Veterans Empowerment Organization CEO), LTG (Ret) Ken Keen (WTW Advisory Board Member), & Tom Beaty (WTW Founder). (Courtesy Witness to War Foundation)

Combined ShapeCaption
After interviewing Tony Kimbrough, CEO of the Veterans Empowerment Organization, for the Witness to War Foundation, Insight Sourcing Group and SpendHQ made a $20,000 donation to the VEO, which assists homeless Veterans. L-R: Martin Madert (Witness to War Interviewer), Emily Carley (WTW Director), Tony Kimbrough (Veterans Empowerment Organization CEO), LTG (Ret) Ken Keen (WTW Advisory Board Member), & Tom Beaty (WTW Founder). (Courtesy Witness to War Foundation)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
37 minutes ago

Peachtree Corners’ resident Tom Beaty turned a fascination with World War II movies into a legacy of stories that otherwise would have been lost. Not a veteran himself and not from a military family, Beaty simply loved history.

“I wasn’t as intrigued by the geopolitical side of why wars start or the backroom politics, I was much more interested in the foxhole, antidotal stories of the men and women who were in the middle of the conflict,” said Beaty.

Despite having just started a business, he would meet World War II veterans for breakfast or lunch to hear their stories. He quickly realized these tales could be lost forever.

With no video production experience, the history lover bought a camera and started recording stories. Those first conversations became the seedlings to create The Witness to War Foundation.

“I started the Witness to War Foundation when I was faced with the sad reality that WW2 Veterans wouldn’t be around much longer to tell the story themselves. Having two young kids and a brand new business, the timing was not great but I knew the Veterans would not be available when the time was more convenient for me,” said the founder.

The entrepreneur had just launched the procurement consulting firm Insight Sourcing Group, where, according to Beaty, they have collectively helped companies like Post Consumer Brands, PepsiCo, Lululemon and Under Armour save over $1 billion.

While helping these companies reduce costs, the foundation set its goal to capture as many stories as possible from the soldiers, sailors and airmen who experienced combat action.

According to their website, “It is about the fear, the emotions, the training, and the previously untapped wells of personal courage that enabled ordinary individuals to survive, and in some cases thrive, under extraordinary pressures and almost unimaginable danger.”

Witnesstowar.org recently recorded its 3,000th interview. Taking snippets from these full dialogues, the organization has compiled over 8,000 WW2, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and other video war stories.

“Our mission is to ensure future generations don’t forget. That future generations have a place on the web to hear these stories so they can better understand what it was like to be there and the price paid for our freedom,” stated Beaty.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Four Savannah family members among five killed in Wilmington River boat crash5h ago
Braves option starter Tucker Davidson, promote reliever Jesús Cruz
5h ago
UPDATE: MARTA services resume after person struck, killed at East Point station
6h ago
Perez wins chaotic Monaco GP, Ferrari blows it for Leclerc
1h ago
Perez wins chaotic Monaco GP, Ferrari blows it for Leclerc
1h ago
Atlanta author Karin Slaughter’s ‘Will Trent’ series turned into ABC TV pilot
55m ago
The Latest
Developer reveals plan for Forum in Peachtree Corners
7h ago
Lilburn to expand, improve splash pad
Lawrenceville to fine residents, businesses for false alarms
Featured
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 11, 2019 file photo, Christa Brown, of Denver, Colo., speaks during a rally in Birmingham, Ala., outside the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting. Brown, an author and retired attorney, says she was abused by a Southern Baptist minister as a child. After reading an investigative report released by the SBC on Sunday, May 22, 2022, Brown said it “fundamentally confirms what Southern Baptist clergy sex abuse survivors have been saying for decades. ... I view this investigative report as a beginning, not an end. The work will continue." (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

Credit: Julie Bennett

Georgia pastors, others on Southern Baptist list of alleged abusers
Man sentenced in ‘worst child molestation case’ Coweta judge has seen
Atlanta DeKalb Carnival cancels Saturday parade just hours before event
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top