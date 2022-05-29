Peachtree Corners entrepreneur keeping Veterans’ stories alive

The entrepreneur had just launched the procurement consulting firm Insight Sourcing Group, where, according to Beaty, they have collectively helped companies like Post Consumer Brands, PepsiCo, Lululemon and Under Armour save over $1 billion.

While helping these companies reduce costs, the foundation set its goal to capture as many stories as possible from the soldiers, sailors and airmen who experienced combat action.

According to their website, “It is about the fear, the emotions, the training, and the previously untapped wells of personal courage that enabled ordinary individuals to survive, and in some cases thrive, under extraordinary pressures and almost unimaginable danger.”

Witnesstowar.org recently recorded its 3,000th interview. Taking snippets from these full dialogues, the organization has compiled over 8,000 WW2, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and other video war stories.

“Our mission is to ensure future generations don’t forget. That future generations have a place on the web to hear these stories so they can better understand what it was like to be there and the price paid for our freedom,” stated Beaty.