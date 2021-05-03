ajc logo
Peachtree Corners denies request for townhomes on Jay Bird Alley

Peachtree Corners has denied a request to rezone 3.48 acres at 3577 Peachtree Corners Circle and 3755 Jay Bird Alley to allow for 25 new townhomes. (Courtesy City of Peachtree Corners)
Peachtree Corners has denied a request to rezone 3.48 acres at 3577 Peachtree Corners Circle and 3755 Jay Bird Alley to allow for 25 new townhomes. (Courtesy City of Peachtree Corners)

Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Following a second read and public hearing, and after considerable feedback from the community, the Peachtree Corners City Council denied a request to rezone about 3.5 acres at 3577 Peachtree Corners Circle and 3755 Jay Bird Alley to allow for 25 new townhomes.

Due to opposition from nearby neighbors, the applicant had actually tried to withdraw the request prior to the Apr. 27 council meeting. Since a public hearing had been announced, the city was obligated to proceed with the hearing.

Community Development Director Diana Wheeler noted in her presentation of the project that the city had received over 300 expressions of opposition to the project via email, letters, surveys and petitions.

