Peachtree Corners councilmember schedules virtual town hall meeting

“It is important that voters are provided with information about this referendum so they can make an informed decision,” said Councilmember Sadd. “I have invited Gwinnett County Chair Charlotte Nash to join me during the Town Hall to provide an overview of the referendum. We want to provide our citizens an opportunity to understand the proposal and be able to ask questions.”

Updates will also be provided on the Crooked Creek Trail, Pedestrian Bridge, and Spalding Drive widening projects. Councilmember Sadd will also discuss COVID-19 related initiatives to support businesses, crime prevention initiatives, the Curiosity Lab Innovation Center, and the drive-thru flu shot clinic at City Hall.