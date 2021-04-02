Peachtree Corners considering new townhomes at Peachtree Corners Circle, Jay Bird Alley

If approved, the city’s Comprehensive Plan will be amended to show this property as part of the Village Residential Character Area.

If approved the development will include no more than the one entrance on Jay Bird Alley. Driveways must be at least 18 feet long to ensure vehicles do not overhang sidewalks, streets, or alleys. The developer must provide sidewalks along all internal streets and provide pedestrian sidewalk connections from the development onto the public sidewalk network.