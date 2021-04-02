Peachtree Corners considering new townhomes at Peachtree Corners Circle, Jay Bird Alley

The Peachtree Corners City Council recently held a first read on a request to rezone 3.48 acres at 3577 Peachtree Corners Circle and 3755 Jay Bird Alley to allow for 25 new townhomes.
If approved, the city’s Comprehensive Plan will be amended to show this property as part of the Village Residential Character Area.
If approved the development will include no more than the one entrance on Jay Bird Alley. Driveways must be at least 18 feet long to ensure vehicles do not overhang sidewalks, streets, or alleys. The developer must provide sidewalks along all internal streets and provide pedestrian sidewalk connections from the development onto the public sidewalk network.
According to city documents, at the Mar. 16 Planning Commission hearing, there were no speakers in support of this request; there were nine speakers opposed. “Additionally, the city received emails, letters and signatures on petitions from more than 300 individuals expressing opposition to the request. The community also submitted the results of a survey that showed overwhelming opposition to the rezoning.”
The city council will have a second read and public hearing on the project at 7 p.m. Apr. 27 at City Hall, 310 Technology Parkway.