Peachtree Corners celebrates new playground with Back-to-School event

The event, which coincides with the city’s 10-year anniversary celebration, will begin with a ribbon-cutting for the new playground that provides opportunities for parallel play activities on and above the ground. The new 24,000 square-foot playground features a new shade structure and has been constructed with several ADA transfer points allowing for easy access to elevated activities.

In addition to the ribbon-cutting, the Back-to-School event will include an ice cream truck, bubbles with the Bubble Lady, face painting, balloon animals and bubble machines.