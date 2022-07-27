ajc logo
Peachtree Corners celebrates new playground with Back-to-School event

The custom Peachtree Corners Tower mimics the PTC pedestrian bridge that crosses Peachtree Parkway. (Photo by Karen Huppertz for the AJC)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
43 minutes ago

Peachtree Corners will host a Back-to-School Event and Grand Opening of the new Town Center Playground beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, on the Town Green, 5140 Town Center Blvd.

The event, which coincides with the city’s 10-year anniversary celebration, will begin with a ribbon-cutting for the new playground that provides opportunities for parallel play activities on and above the ground. The new 24,000 square-foot playground features a new shade structure and has been constructed with several ADA transfer points allowing for easy access to elevated activities.

In addition to the ribbon-cutting, the Back-to-School event will include an ice cream truck, bubbles with the Bubble Lady, face painting, balloon animals and bubble machines.

Special features of the playground include a We-Go-Swing designed to include children and adults of all ages and abilities and a hillside embankment RollerSlide that can be used by multiple kids, side-by-side at the same time. Additional features include Lounge Spinners and the Quantis Netplay structure.

The custom PTC Tower mimics the PTC pedestrian bridge that crosses Peachtree Parkway and features two slides, a climbing structure, stairs, two towers, and the bridge between the two towers that have the replica lettering and leaf pattern from the Ga. 141 bridge.

