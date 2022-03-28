ajc logo
X

Peachtree Corners’ budget submission recognized for 5th time

For the fifth year in a row, Peachtree Corners has been recognized with the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award by the Georgia Finance Officers Association. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

caption arrowCaption
For the fifth year in a row, Peachtree Corners has been recognized with the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award by the Georgia Finance Officers Association. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

For the fifth year in a row, Peachtree Corners has been recognized with the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award by the Georgia Finance Officers Association.

To receive the budget award, the city had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines look at how well the city’s budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and as a communications device.

Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and in the fourteen mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.

“We are honored to receive this award as it reflects the city’s commitment to go above and beyond with our budget document,” said Cory Salley, City Finance Director. “I appreciate the support from Mayor and Council, the City Manager, and every member of the City staff. Without their support this award would not be possible.”

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Gwinnett Animal Shelter waiving adoption fees for Mutt Madness through April 2
Annual ‘Sweep the Hooch’ event happening Saturday
Braselton Mulberry RiverWalk closed for river bank restoration
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top