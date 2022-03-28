Peachtree Corners’ budget submission recognized for 5th time

For the fifth year in a row, Peachtree Corners has been recognized with the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award by the Georgia Finance Officers Association.
To receive the budget award, the city had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines look at how well the city’s budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and as a communications device.
Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and in the fourteen mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.
“We are honored to receive this award as it reflects the city’s commitment to go above and beyond with our budget document,” said Cory Salley, City Finance Director. “I appreciate the support from Mayor and Council, the City Manager, and every member of the City staff. Without their support this award would not be possible.”
