Peachtree Corners awards $2.66M in grants to small businesses

The city targeted restaurants, retail stores, hair and nail salons, and fitness centers to receive the funds. Additionally, the city awarded funds to non-targeted businesses, such as medical offices and daycares, that met the criteria established by the city.

“This grant is essentially oxygen for my small restaurant,” said Andrew Hoppen owner of Taqueria del Mar and a Peachtree Corners resident. “Ever since the pandemic, we have been forced to operate at 60-70% capacity of prior years. In a business with margins in the 3-6% range, one can quickly surmise how difficult this has been. I am certain that without the assistance we have received, we would be forced to close our doors permanently.”