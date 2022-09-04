Peachtree Corners approves Town Center mixed use office building

The Peachtree Corners City Council recently approved a zoning change to allow for a mixed-use office and retail building at 3847 Medlock Bridge Road in the Town Center boundaries. The 4-story building will be constructed on a little over 2 acres behind Sprouts and to the east of Piedmont Bank.
Retail and/or a restaurant/coffee shop will be located on the ground floor of the co-working space office building. A roof top patio is planned for use by the office tenants and the public.
Conditions include control of vehicle access points, stormwater detention and sidewalk connectivity. Parking will be shared with the bank.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest