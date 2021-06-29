Peachtree Corners approves tattoo parlor

At the May 25 city council meeting, concern was expressed about the precedent being set and the extension of this use to a different operator if the applicant is no longer associated with the business. As a result, approval was granted to the tattoo artist, Jessie Adams. If at any time, Adams is no longer associated with the business, the special use permit will be rescinded and the associated business license becomes void.

The permit is awarded with additional conditions including a limitation to signage. Services will be by appointment only; no walk-ins allowed. Hours of operation are limited to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.