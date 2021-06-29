ajc logo
Peachtree Corners approves tattoo parlor

Peachtree Corners recently approved a special use permit for Pink Gypsy Studio for a tattoo parlor at 6025 Peachtree Parkway. (Courtesy Jessie Adams, Pink Gypsy Tattoo)
Peachtree Corners recently approved a special use permit for Pink Gypsy Studio for a tattoo parlor at 6025 Peachtree Parkway. (Courtesy Jessie Adams, Pink Gypsy Tattoo)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
14 minutes ago

The Peachtree Corners City Council recently approved a special use permit for Pink Gypsy Studio, a tattoo parlor, in a rear suite at 6025 Peachtree Parkway, part of the Peachtree Plaza shopping center, just south of Jay Bird Alley.

At the May 25 city council meeting, concern was expressed about the precedent being set and the extension of this use to a different operator if the applicant is no longer associated with the business. As a result, approval was granted to the tattoo artist, Jessie Adams. If at any time, Adams is no longer associated with the business, the special use permit will be rescinded and the associated business license becomes void.

The permit is awarded with additional conditions including a limitation to signage. Services will be by appointment only; no walk-ins allowed. Hours of operation are limited to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

