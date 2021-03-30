Peachtree Corners approves pet boarding facilities in certain zoning districts

The Peachtree Corners City Council recently approved changes to their zoning ordinance to allow boarding facilities within commercial zones.
The ordinance change will create two distinct uses: “Pet boarding or pet day care facility, indoor” which requires that all activities occur inside a building and “Pet boarding or pet day care facility, outdoor” which allows for the business to have outdoor activities.
Among the various guidelines, indoor facilities must be soundproofed and odor-proofed, and pet food must be secured to avoid rodents and other pests. A waste management plan must be approved.
Outdoor facilities, including kennels and crates, exercise and play areas, walking areas and relief stations must be set back at least 200 feet from any residentially zoned property and surrounded by a continuous opaque 8-foot fence. The facility will have a maintenance manual detailing animal waste clean-up and sanitization.
Any approved pet boarding facility receiving three complaints or more within a 6 month period will be subject to reconsideration.