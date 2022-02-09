Hamburger icon
Peachtree Corners approves new mixed-use on Peachtree Corners Circle

The plan for a new mixed-use development on Peachtree Corners Circle in Peachtree Corners calls for up to 56 for sale condominiums, restaurant and public trail. (Courtesy City of Peachtree Corners)

The plan for a new mixed-use development on Peachtree Corners Circle in Peachtree Corners calls for up to 56 for sale condominiums, restaurant and public trail. (Courtesy City of Peachtree Corners)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
23 minutes ago

Following a lengthy discussion and public hearing, the Peachtree Corners City Council approved zoning changes for a plan to build a new mixed-use development on 6.78 acres at 4779 Peachtree Corners Circle.

The plan calls for up to 56 for-sale condominiums, a minimum 2,000 square foot restaurant and a public trail. The developer plans underground parking and units ranging in price from $600,000 to $1.5 million.

Much of the discussion revolved around the potential for a roundabout at the Forum entrance which would affect the entrance and exit to the project.

Approval to proceed to the design phase came with numerous conditions including the public trail will be paid for by the developer and then land donated to the city. The development will include no more than one right-in/right-out only vehicular access point but will have the flexibility necessary if the potential roundabout is built. No more than 20% of the units may be rented.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
