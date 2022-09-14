BreakingNews
Peachtree Corners allows zoning change for The Forum

North American Properties recently received the zoning change needed to move forward with their vision for The Forum shopping center on Peachtree Parkway in Peachtree Corners. (Courtesy City of Peachtree Corners)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

North American Properties recently received the zoning change needed to move forward with their vision for The Forum shopping center on Peachtree Parkway in Peachtree Corners. The change will allow mixed-use development of the 44-acre property.

Specifically, the plan calls for a parking garage, a multifamily residential rental complex and a boutique hotel. NAP will also create connections to the existing pedestrian bridge and a pedestrian pathway through The Forum connecting the bridge to the multi-use trail at Peachtree Corners Circle just west of Peachtree Parkway.

The multifamily housing will include 381 residential studios, one and two-bedroom units in buildings that range in height from 5 to 6 stories with parking below.

Approval at this stage came with 31 specific conditions. Among those a non-boutique hotel “such as Holiday Inn or Hampton Inn” will be prohibited, the development will participate in the city’s Smart Cities Initiative, building heights will be a maximum of 90 feet except for buildings within 200 feet of existing residential subdivisions where the maximum height will not exceed 50 feet.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
