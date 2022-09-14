Peachtree Corners allows zoning change for The Forum

Specifically, the plan calls for a parking garage, a multifamily residential rental complex and a boutique hotel. NAP will also create connections to the existing pedestrian bridge and a pedestrian pathway through The Forum connecting the bridge to the multi-use trail at Peachtree Corners Circle just west of Peachtree Parkway.

The multifamily housing will include 381 residential studios, one and two-bedroom units in buildings that range in height from 5 to 6 stories with parking below.