Partnership Gwinnett honors STAR students, teachers

Partnership Gwinnett recently recognized recipients of the Student-Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) Awards. (Courtesy Partnership Gwinnett)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
39 minutes ago

Partnership Gwinnett, along with the Professional Association of Georgia Educators Foundation, recently announced the recipients of the Student-Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) Awards. The program recognized 44 students and their teachers from 31 Gwinnett schools, both public and private.

“Partnership Gwinnett recognizes the importance of education and leadership development in retaining qualified workforce for the jobs we are recruiting to the community,” said Adam Forrand, Vice President of Education, Talent & Leadership Development at Partnership Gwinnett in information provided by the organization. “The STAR program serves as a foundational component to training up talent for the jobs and opportunities that lay ahead, and we congratulate these amazing students and teachers for this notable achievement.”

Since its creation, the STAR program has honored nearly 28,000 students and teachers. High school seniors must have the highest score on a single test date on the SAT and be in the top 10 percent or top ten students of their class based on grade point average.

This year’s STAR student and teacher recipients: www.tinyurl.com/GwinnettSTARawards.

