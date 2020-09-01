Pandemic forces Peachtree Corners to approve changes to 55+ community

“We know this residential development is very important to the community,” said Mayor Mike Mason. “However, without being flexible this change on the age restrictions, it was entirely possible that the developer would not be able to secure funding. The condition changes only apply to about one third of the units which will be constructed in the first phase. The vast majority of the units will remain 55+ age-restricted.”

To ensure that the property remains a senior-living oriented community, the city added three additional restrictions regarding community amenities and prohibits school buses on all private streets within the development.