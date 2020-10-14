Norman Downes streets in Duluth to undergo pavement work

Full depth reclamation mills and removes between 8 and 12 inches of the existing road bed, pulverizes all the material, then adds cement and other stabilizing material to create a new stronger base. The base is then repaved as normal.

This process recycles part of the existing road saving the city 25 to 50 percent versus removing the old road, repairing damaged areas and then repaving. Homeowners will notice the process is invasive, noisy, and dusty. Windows in nearby homes may rattle due to the size of the machinery and the depth at which they operate.