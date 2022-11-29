Norcross wins urban arboriculture award

The nonprofit Georgia Tree Council is dedicated to preserving Georgia’s green legacy by raising awareness for improving and maintaining the state’s forests. Each year, the organization rewards individuals, organizations, businesses, municipalities and counties for their outstanding work in tree canopy management.

“The City of Norcross takes great pride in the management of our green resources,” said Norcross Mayor Craig Newton in a statement. “We are honored to receive this award and will continue to preserve and improve our community forests for future generations to enjoy.”