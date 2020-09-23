Norcross trashes idea to enclose downtown trash compactor

The Norcross City Council recently changed course on plans to add a trash compactor enclosure behind Paizanos restaurant at 7 Jones St. The city had previously contracted with Malco Construction for the Downtown Norcross Compactor Enclosure project in the amount of $114,682. The city would have been required to eliminate 8 asphalt parking spaces in the lot prior to construction of the masonry enclosure.
Merchants in the downtown Norcross area also expressed concern that they anticipated a 400% increase in fees as a result of a compactor versus the existing dumpsters.
On further investigation, and after considering several other options, the city decided that asking the trash company to move the dumpsters to the back of the parking lot and considering some type of fencing would be a better option. The council voted to cancel the contract for the enclosure and to approve fencing at a maximum cost of $5,000.