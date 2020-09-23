Norcross trashes idea to enclose downtown trash compactor

Merchants in the downtown Norcross area also expressed concern that they anticipated a 400% increase in fees as a result of a compactor versus the existing dumpsters.

On further investigation, and after considering several other options, the city decided that asking the trash company to move the dumpsters to the back of the parking lot and considering some type of fencing would be a better option. The council voted to cancel the contract for the enclosure and to approve fencing at a maximum cost of $5,000.