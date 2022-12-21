ajc logo
Norcross to refresh and expand Mitchell Road mural

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
42 minutes ago

The Norcross Public Arts Commission is not only looking for new and creative public art for the city but keeping an eye on existing projects to ensure they look as good as new. As a result, NPAC has received approval from the Norcross City Council to refresh and expand the Mitchell Road mural located between Goodwick Way and Rails Way.

The mural artist, Bobbie Adamczyk, noticed the wall had begun to look tired and in need of a spruce up. At its inception, the mural project had initially been funded through several sources. Norcross’s involvement was in the approval of the art and facilitation of the installment. The wall is owned by Gwinnett County.

To save time and effort, NPAC offered to pay $1,250 for the art supplies needed by Adamczyk for the refresh.

NPAC has recommended the city look at setting up a provision to provide future approval and funding for periodic refreshing of the mural approximately every five years.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
