ajc logo
X

Norcross to make Britt Avenue one-way from College Street to Buford Highway

Norcross will reopen half of Britt Avenue as a one-way street from College Street to Buford Highway. The city will keep a two-way configuration from the intersection of Britt Avenue at Buford Highway to a drop off driveway turnaround and Mi Pilon Restaurant. (Courtesy City of Norcross)
Caption
Norcross will reopen half of Britt Avenue as a one-way street from College Street to Buford Highway. The city will keep a two-way configuration from the intersection of Britt Avenue at Buford Highway to a drop off driveway turnaround and Mi Pilon Restaurant. (Courtesy City of Norcross)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

After a healthy debate, the Norcross City Council recently approved reopening half of Britt Avenue as a one-way street from College Street to Buford Highway. The city will keep a two-way configuration from the intersection of Britt Avenue at Buford Highway to a drop off driveway turnaround and Mi Pilon Restaurant.

The new Gwinnett County library is currently under construction with an anticipated completion date around the beginning of September.

The proposed library drop off and proposed dumpster enclosure will be located north of the library. The conversion to one-way will also allow the city to create approximately 15 additional parking spaces on Britt Street that can be used by visitors to Lillian Webb Park, the Community Center and any future development in the area. These will be in addition to 129 public parking spaces inside the parking deck.

In Other News
1
GDOT shifting traffic on Ga. 211 and Old Hog Mountain Road between...
2
Mother of 4 killed in Gwinnett house fire after floor collapses
3
Gwinnett animal shelter offering free adoptions for one month
4
Gwinnett approves road improvement projects near Buford, Suwanee
5
Lilburn recruiting for public safety cadet youth program
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top