Norcross to hold public hearing on budget, millage rate

Norcross will hold two public meetings to review and discuss their proposed Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget and proposed millage rate at 6:30 p.m. July 19 and 11 a.m. Aug. 2 at City Hall, 65 Lawrenceville St. At this meeting the mayor and city council will accept both written and oral comments about the annual operating budget and plan to keep the millage rate the same at as last year at 6.749 mills.