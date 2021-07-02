Norcross to hold public hearing on budget, millage rate

Norcross will hold two public meetings to review and discuss their proposed Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget and proposed millage rate at 6:30 p.m. July 19 and 11 a.m. Aug. 2 at City Hall, 65 Lawrenceville St. At this meeting the mayor and city council will accept both written and oral comments about the annual operating budget and plan to keep the millage rate the same at as last year at 6.749 mills.
By maintaining the existing millage rate, the city anticipates a 5.74% increase in revenues largely due to increased property values.
The FY 2021-22 budget will be available for public inspection on the city’s website beginning July 12 at www.norcrossga.net.
The city is scheduled to adopt the proposed budget and millage rate at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2. during the city council meeting, also held at city hall.