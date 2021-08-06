Norcross to elect mayor and two council members

Norcross will hold a municipal general election Nov. 2 for the mayor’s seat and two council members. The city will utilize paper ballots to tabulate the respective votes.
For candidates interested in qualifying for this election, required documents and fees can be submitted between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Mon., Aug. 16, through Wed., Aug. 18 in the city clerk’s office at city hall, 65 Lawrenceville St.
Qualifying fees are $310.50 for mayor and $243 for council member. Qualifying packets can be picked up from the city clerk’s office or downloaded from the city’s website: www.norcrossga.net/276/ElectionsElecciones.