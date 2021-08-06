Norcross to elect mayor and two council members

For candidates interested in qualifying for this election, required documents and fees can be submitted between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Mon., Aug. 16, through Wed., Aug. 18 in the city clerk’s office at city hall, 65 Lawrenceville St.

Qualifying fees are $310.50 for mayor and $243 for council member. Qualifying packets can be picked up from the city clerk’s office or downloaded from the city’s website: www.norcrossga.net/276/ElectionsElecciones.