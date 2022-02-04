Norcross signs contract to design next phase of Johnson Dean Park

This phase of the project will include the site design for the demolition of an existing driveway, design of the new driveway, five parking spaces, a small pavilion and restroom along with all necessary utilities (water, sewer and electric).

Both the city’s Tree Board and the Parks, Greenspace and Trails Commission have reviewed the proposal by Root Design. Among the considerations, the city wants to utilize permeable pavers and other strategies to promote green infrastructure and low impact best practices. By doing so, the construction will minimize site disturbance, preserve important site features and native vegetation, and maintain natural drainage features and characteristics.