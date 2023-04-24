X

Norcross seeks resident input on future city plans

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

The city of Norcross is asking its residents to complete a survey to update two community plans: the city’s comprehensive plan and its Town Center Livable Centers Initiative (LCI) plan.

The comprehensive plan sets the city’s long-term vision and reflects the community’s priorities for growth and development.

The LCI plan will offer new strategies to enhance pedestrian safety and electric vehicle charging in the Town Center and along the Buford Highway corridor.

Visit Norcross’ “Imagine the Future” project website to learn more and complete the survey.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: FOX NEWS/CNN

Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon departures roil cable news universe1h ago

Credit: AP

Tucker Carlson, Fox News' most popular host, out at network
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta United’s options at goalkeeper
1h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Forsyth County elementary school teacher fired, arrested on child porn charges
3h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Forsyth County elementary school teacher fired, arrested on child porn charges
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves’ flaws were exposed by Houston
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Braselton to hold public hearing on Old Winder Highway property
The Water Tower hosting demo day for water professionals
Suwanee planning high-pressure stormwater cleaning
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Scented candles. A birthday bash. Here’s how staff spent airport funds
Gridlock Guy: What to do when your vehicle is stopped by breakdown or accident
UGA baseball headlines near perfect weekend for spring sports
4h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top