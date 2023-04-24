Norcross seeks resident input on future city plans

The city of Norcross is asking its residents to complete a survey to update two community plans: the city’s comprehensive plan and its Town Center Livable Centers Initiative (LCI) plan.
The comprehensive plan sets the city’s long-term vision and reflects the community’s priorities for growth and development.
The LCI plan will offer new strategies to enhance pedestrian safety and electric vehicle charging in the Town Center and along the Buford Highway corridor.
Visit Norcross’ “Imagine the Future” project website to learn more and complete the survey.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest