Norcross seeking artist to honor Champion Elm Tree

Tree-loving artists are invited to help Norcross celebrate the city’s state Champion Elm Tree that has been growing for over 300 years in Betty Mauldin Park, 65 Lawrenceville St. The city-wide contest invites artists to create a vertically oriented 2D artwork using any medium of choice. The winning art piece, featuring this American Elm, will hang in city hall to commemorate the city’s historic past.

Norcross and the Norcross Tree Preservation Board will award the winning local artist $1,000 and may use reproductions of the artwork for promotional purposes, fundraising and display.

Deadline for entries is June 30. Submission guidelines and entry form: www.tinyurl.com/NorcrossElmTreeArt.