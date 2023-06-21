BreakingNews
Training center opponents can begin to collect signatures after petition approved
X

Norcross seeking artist to honor Champion Elm Tree

Credit: City of Norcross

Credit: City of Norcross

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
28 minutes ago

Tree-loving artists are invited to help Norcross celebrate the city’s state Champion Elm Tree that has been growing for over 300 years in Betty Mauldin Park, 65 Lawrenceville St. The city-wide contest invites artists to create a vertically oriented 2D artwork using any medium of choice. The winning art piece, featuring this American Elm, will hang in city hall to commemorate the city’s historic past.

Norcross and the Norcross Tree Preservation Board will award the winning local artist $1,000 and may use reproductions of the artwork for promotional purposes, fundraising and display.

Deadline for entries is June 30. Submission guidelines and entry form: www.tinyurl.com/NorcrossElmTreeArt.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

RHONE ON THE ROAD: After delays, Charleston museum focused on Black experience to open3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Training center opponents can begin to collect signatures after petition approved
2h ago

Atlanta council removes jail, fines for parents of kids who violate curfew
1h ago

WEATHER UPDATE: Flash flood warning issued for parts of metro Atlanta
2h ago

WEATHER UPDATE: Flash flood warning issued for parts of metro Atlanta
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Why this ‘forever chemical’ settlement in North Georgia is a big deal
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Gwinnett police hosting hiring event on Saturday
4h ago
Lawrenceville receives community impact award
22h ago
Peachtree Corners honors citizen with Little Free Library donation
Featured

Credit: Phil Skinner

WWII veteran, 104, keeps up with the ‘youngsters’ at senior water aerobics
GPB ousts Bill Nigut, cancels ‘Political Rewind’ show
Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top