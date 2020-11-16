X

Norcross releases virtual state of the city to celebrate 150th anniversary

Norcross Mayor Craig Newton has taken his State of the City address on a special virtual tour of the city, showcasing changes and accomplishments over the past 150 years. (Courtesy City of Norcross)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Norcross Mayor Craig Newton has taken his State of the City address on a special virtual tour of the city, showcasing changes and accomplishments over the past 150 years, including updates on some anticipated developments to expect in 2021.

Established on Oct. 26, 1870, the city began making plans to celebrate its 150th anniversary early in 2019. Despite the pandemic, the city put together a series of commemorative merchandise, social media posts, ads and more. A special keepsake edition of the city’s monthly newsletter, distributed in Oct., features fun historic facts along with current and past photos.

View the mayor’s 150th Anniversary State of the City video: www.norcrossga.net/sesquicentennial.

