Norcross planning and zoning board accepting applications

Gwinnett County
By
16 minutes ago
X

The city of Norcross is accepting applications for its Planning and Zoning Board, the board that helps determine land use.

The five-member board looks at city land use and provides recommendations to city council for rezoning applications and special use permits. The board can also make changes to the city’s comprehensive plan and unified development ordinance — plans that determine policies and land development regulations in the city.

All board members serve four-year terms and must be Norcross residents. Meetings for the board are held on the first Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall.

Applications are due on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. and should be sent to Deputy City Clerk, Shayla Alexis. Applications are on the city’s website.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks

Tension over Ukrainian aid divides Georgia Republicans as fiscal deadline nears1h ago

Credit: AP

Matt Olson creeps up on history, Kyle Wright returns as Braves, Phillies split DH
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

The Jolt: Angry activists say Democrats continue to ‘turn their back on us’
1h ago

Credit: TNS

GET SCHOOLED
Cobb student: Censoring our reading lists does not protect us. It stunts us
2h ago

Credit: TNS

GET SCHOOLED
Cobb student: Censoring our reading lists does not protect us. It stunts us
2h ago

Credit: Eskew Dumez Ripple

Tech Square’s third phase is about to start. Here’s how it will look.
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Gwinnett Soil and Water Conservation District

New student conservation organization kicks for Gwinnett students
Gwinnett adds speed zone cameras to 5 schools
Lawrenceville announces candidates for November election
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

16 with Georgia connections among those remembered on 22nd Sept. 11 Day
16h ago
PHOTOS: Ceremonies across the nation commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11
Atlanta editorial cartoon of weeping Liberty statue touched readers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top