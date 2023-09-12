Norcross planning and zoning board accepting applications

The city of Norcross is accepting applications for its Planning and Zoning Board, the board that helps determine land use.

The five-member board looks at city land use and provides recommendations to city council for rezoning applications and special use permits. The board can also make changes to the city’s comprehensive plan and unified development ordinance — plans that determine policies and land development regulations in the city.

All board members serve four-year terms and must be Norcross residents. Meetings for the board are held on the first Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall.

Applications are due on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. and should be sent to Deputy City Clerk, Shayla Alexis. Applications are on the city’s website.