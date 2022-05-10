Norcross launches small business grant program

Norcross is on a mission to support small businesses within the city by providing $600,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funding to provide financial assistance for businesses negatively impacted by the pandemic. The city, in partnership with Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs, has launched a Small Business Grant Program.
Funds will be made available in varying amounts to qualified small businesses within Norcross city limits and may be used for operating expenses, including rent, utility bills, payroll and other qualifying expenses.
“The small businesses in Norcross are owned and operated by our neighbors and friends and provide jobs and essential services to the city,” stated Norcross Mayor Craig Newton in a city statement. “These funds will aid in the COVID-19 recovery effort and ensure that these businesses continue to thrive within our community.”
Grant applications accepted until 11:59 p.m. June 2. Information: www.norcrossga.net/2214/ARPA-Small-Business-Grant-Program.
Questions: ARPASmallBizGrant@norcrossga.net.
