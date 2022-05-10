Norcross launches small business grant program

Funds will be made available in varying amounts to qualified small businesses within Norcross city limits and may be used for operating expenses, including rent, utility bills, payroll and other qualifying expenses.

“The small businesses in Norcross are owned and operated by our neighbors and friends and provide jobs and essential services to the city,” stated Norcross Mayor Craig Newton in a city statement. “These funds will aid in the COVID-19 recovery effort and ensure that these businesses continue to thrive within our community.”