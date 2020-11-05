Norcross hosting Buford Highway master plan meeting

With the help of the Sizemore Group, Norcross is working to develop a strategic revitalization and redevelopment plan for the 1.85-mile long Buford Highway corridor that lies within the city. To gather public input, the city is hosting a virtual Buford Highway Master Plan meeting 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10.
The Buford Highway/Ga. 23 regional transportation route within Norcross handles roughly 30,000 average daily trips and serves as a prominent gateway into the city. It is also a target area for reinvestment and future growth in the city’s 2040 Imagine Our Future Comprehensive Plan.
The city is seeking input from residents, business owners, commuters and individuals familiar with this section of the Buford Highway Corridor.
Email bufordhighway@norcrossga.net if interested in participating. Link to the virtual meeting: www.norcrossga.net/civicalerts.aspx?AID=888.