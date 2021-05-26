Norcross community market returning in June as in-person event

During the worst of the pandemic, the Norcross Community Market has continued to offer local produce through online orders with pick-up at city hall. Beginning in June, the popular market will re-open downtown in person.
Each week this summer families can enjoy Power of Produce children’s activities, lots of local fruits and vegetables, live music and more.
In addition to the in-person market, NCM will continue to offer online ordering and drive-through pickup. Whether online or in-person, SNAP/EBT is accepted (and doubled) on qualifying purchases.
Information, including specific dates and location about the Norcross Community Market can be found on Facebook. Online ordering is available at www.NCMonlineStore.com.