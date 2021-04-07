Norcross Community Market continues as online market with drive-through

In response to the pandemic, the Norcross Community Market began operating as an online market with drive-through pickup in order to keep connecting local farmers and food producers with their customers.
The program is working well and continuing with customers placing orders online each week between Sunday and Thursday. Purchases are then available for pickup between 9 and 11 a.m. Saturday morning at City Hall, 65 Lawrenceville Street.
Available products range from fresh produce and prepared foods to teas, seasonings and jams, jellies and preserves, and more.
SNAP/EBT is accepted (and doubled) on qualifying purchases. Follow Norcross Community Market on Facebook for updates.
View options and place orders: www.localline.ca/ncm.