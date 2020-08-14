Norcross city manager retires after 22 years

Smith first served as Norcross General Government Administrative Director, then as Norcross Tax and Business License Manager. He has been awarded numerous certifications and awards including Finance Officer of the Year by the Georgia Municipal Clerk/Finance Officers Association and a 30-year service award from the International City/County Management Association. In 2009, he was selected as one of the 2009 Men of Influence by the Atlanta Business League.

According to the city, “If asked he would tell you he is still most proud of the role he played in bringing the city through the 2008 recession and ensuring a sustainable future. His conservative approach to managing the city’s budget was instrumental in our ability to endure one of the most challenging financial crises in the city’s history.”