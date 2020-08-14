Norcross city manager retires after 22 years

Following an impressive 22-year career with the city, Norcross City Manager, Rudolph Smith, is set to retire Sept. 2. He has been involved in municipal/county government for over 40 years, first in Alapaha, Georgia where he served for 18 years in different positions including Grant Administrator, City Clerk and City Manager. He joined Norcross in 1998 and was promoted to the City Manager position in 2008.
Smith first served as Norcross General Government Administrative Director, then as Norcross Tax and Business License Manager. He has been awarded numerous certifications and awards including Finance Officer of the Year by the Georgia Municipal Clerk/Finance Officers Association and a 30-year service award from the International City/County Management Association. In 2009, he was selected as one of the 2009 Men of Influence by the Atlanta Business League.
According to the city, “If asked he would tell you he is still most proud of the role he played in bringing the city through the 2008 recession and ensuring a sustainable future. His conservative approach to managing the city’s budget was instrumental in our ability to endure one of the most challenging financial crises in the city’s history.”
“I have been with the city for 22 years, and now it is time to take advantage of the opportunity to retire and enjoy traveling, gardening and spending time with my son. I also have plans to use my years of experience to consult part-time with other municipalities. I appreciate all the employees—I have enjoyed the many experiences I have had working with our team, and I am proud of our accomplishments during my years here. The city is blessed with an awesome team of professionals,” Rudolph said in a message to staff and council.