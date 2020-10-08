X

Norcross city hall reopens to the public for early voting

Norcross City Hall will reopen to the public beginning Oct. 12 to accommodate advanced voting ahead of the November elections. (Courtesy City of Norcross)

Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Norcross City Hall will reopen to the public beginning Oct. 12 to accommodate advanced voting ahead of the November elections. As an added convenience, the drive-through at City Hall, 65 Lawrenceville St., is reopening for normal hours of operation, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, to assist customers with utility payments and other services.

The city still strongly encourages citizens to use online portals in an effort to limit in-person traffic and exposure. Masks are required on all city-owned premises, and the city asks all visitors to continue following the CDC’s guidelines on social distancing.

Questions: 770-448-2122. Information on elections in Norcross: www.norcrossga.net/elections.

