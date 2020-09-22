Norcross citizens invited to help shape Buford Highway corridor

The Buford Highway/Ga. 23 regional transportation route within Norcross handles roughly 30,000 average daily trips and serves as a prominent gateway into the city. It is also a target area for reinvestment and future growth in the city’s 2040 Imagine Our Future Comprehensive Plan.

The steering committee will meet virtually at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15. The city anticipates filling the committee with 12 members.