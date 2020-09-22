Norcross citizens invited to help shape Buford Highway corridor

Norcross is looking for individuals from the community to participate as part of a Buford Highway Corridor steering committee. The city is coordinating a Master Plan with the help of the Sizemore Group for strategic revitalization and redevelopment of the 1.85-mile long Buford Highway corridor.
The Buford Highway/Ga. 23 regional transportation route within Norcross handles roughly 30,000 average daily trips and serves as a prominent gateway into the city. It is also a target area for reinvestment and future growth in the city’s 2040 Imagine Our Future Comprehensive Plan.
The steering committee will meet virtually at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15. The city anticipates filling the committee with 12 members.
Deadline for expressing interest is Friday, Sept. 25. To be considered email bufordhighway@norcrossga.net with a brief description of your background and why you would like to serve on the committee.